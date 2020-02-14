Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for George HODGSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Edward Douglas "Doug" HODGSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Edward Douglas "Doug" HODGSON Obituary
A Celebration of Doug's Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 100 Brighton, 25 Park Street, Brighton, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m., with a time of Family Sharing at 1:30 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the Belleville Humane Society, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -