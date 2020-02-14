|
A Celebration of Doug's Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 100 Brighton, 25 Park Street, Brighton, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m., with a time of Family Sharing at 1:30 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the Belleville Humane Society, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 14, 2020