George Gardinier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 69th year. Beloved father of Geoff (Katie) and Greg (Kristina Heipel). Loving grandfather of Madison, Kayden, Kennedy, Harrison and Austin. Cherished brother of Norm (Anne) and Thelma (the late Gerald) Anderson. George will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, friends and Catherine. A private family interment will take place. Donations to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved