Peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 69th year. Beloved father of Geoff (Katie) and Greg (Kristina Heipel). Loving grandfather of Madison, Kayden, Kennedy, Harrison and Austin. Cherished brother of Norm (Anne) and Thelma (the late Gerald) Anderson. George will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, friends and Catherine. A private family interment will take place. Donations to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 28, 2020.