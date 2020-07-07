1/1
George Herbert "Bud" PETERS
Passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of the late Carol "Bunny" Peters nee Baker. Loving father of Kelly McPherson (the late Ron), Angie Matthews (Rob), DiDi Britton (Shayne) and Lisa Darrington (Jeff). Proud grandfather of Carol, Dawna, John, Rhaya, Courtney, Blake, Lilly and great grandfather of 7. Cherished brother of Joe Peters (Pat). Bud will be truly missed by his niece and nephew, extended family and many friends. Arrangements are entrusted with WEAVER Life Centre - East, 29 Bay St. Trenton. Keeping with Bud's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 7, 2020.
