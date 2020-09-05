1/1
Georgena Ruth Cole
Georgena Ruth Cole, at 101 years young, was welcomed home by her heavenly Father on September 2nd, 2020. She was vibrant, gracious and loving to all who knew her. Her devotion to family and her firm belief in God supported her in all her struggles and triumphs. Gena was an educator at heart. She spent 25 years as a missionary/teacher in Swaziland in Southern Africa with The Evangelical Alliance Mission and returned home to help her aging mother. She continued her mission focus all through her life with much faithfulness and volunteerism at her church, Fellowship Baptist Church Cobourg. She was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to talk, give, witness and pray faithfully for all. She is dearly missed by her large extended family, friends and many nieces and nephews. Gena is survived by her sister Gwen Reimer (John) and sister-in-law Betty Cole. She was the beloved sister of the late Mildred Linton (Melville), and brothers Everett (Ferris) and Bruce Cole. The life of Gena will be celebrated at a family service at FBC on September 9th, 2020. Interment is at the Bible Christian Cemetery, Plainville. Gena requested that any donations be made to The Gideons. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com. The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Golden Plough for their attentive care.

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 5, 2020.
