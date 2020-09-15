1/1
Georgina Mary WEST
Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Saturday September 12, 2020. Georgina (Ford) beloved wife of the late Garnet West. Loving mother to Brian (Nancy), Bonnie, Peggy McGinn (Joseph) and the late Paul and Stephen. Dearest grandmother to Brett, Chad, Trevor, Shawn and Adam West, Letticia Amyotte and to ten great-grandchildren. Sister of Edgar Ford (Nancy), Patricia (Art Lang), Bill Ford (Lynn), Ron Ford (Patricia), Linda (Morris Tait), Gary, Eleanor (late Harry Morris), Barbara Ford and the late Sharon (Doug Heath), Margaret Ford (late Jim Purcell). Graveside Funeral Service at Camborne Cemetery, FridayM September 18 at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made by cheque to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.allisonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 15, 2020.
