Peacefully passed away in her home on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved daughter of the late Howard and Marjorie May. Survived by her sister Rosalind Loffredo and predeceased by her sister Margaret May. Aunt to Gina, Jody, Ronald and Mark Loffredo. She will be fondly remembered by numerous extended family and friends. Georgina very much enjoyed her career as a teacher and being around the children. Georgina and her two sisters attended Queen's University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree which they were all very proud to achieve. Her thirst for knowledge was never ending. At Georgina's request, cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Weaver Life Centre, 29 Bay Street, Trenton. Inurnment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Smithfield in the spring. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the excellent care over the years. These caregivers include Sharon French, Sandra Ruckstuhl, Pat Chopin, Jane Lisk, Sarah McGinnis and Dianna Gustar and the many PSW's from Bayshore Healthcare. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 25, 2020