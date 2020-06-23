Jerry passed away peacefully after living a long and enjoyable life in his hometown of Cobourg, Ontario. He will be missed by the entire community as well as the staff and residents who would greet him in the hallways at the Legion Village where he spent his twilight years. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty years, Reta (nee Samons). He was the youngest of a family of three predeceased sisters (Dorothy, Evelyn, Audrey) and a predeceased brother (Harold), born to Sheldon and Lillian (nee McQuilkin). He spent his entire working career as a Class III Stationary Engineer and Caretaker for the Northumberland Board of Education at Gummow Public School and later at the Cobourg District Institute East - known by many principals, teachers and students alike as a kind, caring and respectful individual. His impish laugh, off-handed jokes and gentle mannerisms will be remembered fondly by his entire family - his sons and their wives, Glenn and Cathy, Jay and Wendy and his loving grandchildren and their partners; Cassie and Scott, Jasmine and Arek, Victoria and Cory, Erin and Matt, Bryan and Melissa, and his great-grandson, Liam. He will also be lovingly remembered by his niece, Yvonne of Trenton who he was like a brother to, as well as many other nieces and nephews. In his younger years he was a Cub Scout leader enjoying camping with his troupe in the Shelter Valley area. He was passionate for fishing for rainbow trout at the base of the old Pratt's Pond dam and off the railway bed at Rice Lake for his favorite catch, Pickerel. He also enjoyed a round of golf once a week and for many years spent winters with our Mom at their second home in Zephyr Hills, Florida. In retirement years, his unique patience and skill lead him to enjoy wood carving and woodworking - creating canes, birds, toy planes, trucks, and trains, and even rocking-horses for his grandchildren. Even though we are sad in his passing, we are confident in our belief that he is finally back home and at peace with our Mom. Our memories of him will carry us with smiles and joy throughout our own remaining years. Due to Covid19, a celebration of life will occur at a future date to be determined by the family. In memory of our Dad, donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital through the MacCoubrey Funeral Home will be gratefully accepted. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 23, 2020.