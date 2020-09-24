1/1
Gerald "Wayne" WILSON
Peacefully at his home in Cobourg on Monday, September 21, 2020, Gerald Wilson at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Shirley Wilson. Loving father of Alan Joseph Wilson and loving step father to his step daughter Jane Miller-North (Chris). Predeceased by his sister Wyone Wilson-Bowers. Loving friend to Larry Shay and daughter Eileen. Gerald was apart of the Rotary Club for 10 years. Cremation to take place. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to The War Amps and Rotary Club Foundation. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
