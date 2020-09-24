Peacefully at his home in Cobourg on Monday, September 21, 2020, Gerald Wilson at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Shirley Wilson. Loving father of Alan Joseph Wilson and loving step father to his step daughter Jane Miller-North (Chris). Predeceased by his sister Wyone Wilson-Bowers. Loving friend to Larry Shay and daughter Eileen. Gerald was apart of the Rotary Club for 10 years. Cremation to take place. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to The War Amps and Rotary Club Foundation. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 24, 2020.