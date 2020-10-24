Peacefully at the Fosterbrooke Long Term Care Home, Newcastle, Ontario on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, age 87 years. Gerdina Verkuyl, formerly of Brighton, daughter of the late John Voskamp and the late Peiternella (Noordam). Beloved wife of the late Pieter Verkuyl. Loving mother of Dick Verkuyl and his wife Joan of Newcastle, Patricia and her husband John Vermeulen of Bowmanville, John Verkuyl and his wife Rose of Bowmanville, Henry Verkuyl of Courtice, and Jody and her husband John TerHaar of Codrington. Sister of Len, John and his wife Janet, Brian, Dick and his wife Emmy, Harry and his wife Suzanne. Predeceased by her brother Michael Voskamp, her sister Nel Luymes, and childhood sister Marietje Voskamp. Survived by her sister-in-law Martha Voskamp, predeceased by her brother-in-law John Luymes, and her sisters-in-law Alida and Hetty. Sadly missed by her 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews. Service was held at the Fellowship Christian Reformed Church, 204 Main Street, Brighton, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1 o'clock. Interment Carrying Place Annex Cemetery has taken place. The family would like to thank all of the staff of Fosterbrooke for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Life Girls Home (Canada) Inc. would be appreciated. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyservices.com