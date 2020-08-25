MILLER, Gertrude Elizabeth "Trudie" At the Trent Valley Lodge, Trenton, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, age 89 years. Trudie Miller, daughter of the late Thomas Harvie and the late Alice (Freid). Beloved wife of the late Sherwood Miller. Loving mother of Ian Miller of Scarborough, Timothy Miller of Campbellford, Leslie and her husband André Couture of Cobourg, and the late Patricia Miller. Predeceased by her brother Ronald Harvie. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Jordan, Sarah, Josh, Mikayla, and Noah. Predeceased by her grandson Jesse. A Family Graveside Service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Smithfield. A Public Celebration of Trudie's Life will be held at Smithfield United Church at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Smithfield - Carman United Church, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121. www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
