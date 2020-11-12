In her 95th year passed peacefully on November 6, 2020 at Northumberland Hills hospital with her family by her side. Gertrude was the beloved wife of Edward (Ted) Cockerill of 63 years. Loving Mother, Nanny, and Great Grandmother to Glen and Jan (Spilsbury) Cockerill, Stephen and Ali (Isla, Vienna), Josiah and Megan (Alex, Emma), Leah and Steven (Remi, Scarlett, Everlea), and Anna Shelley (Cockerill) and David Godwin, Kyle, Justin, Nicholas, Tracey Vanderwindt (Cockerill), Joshua, Nathan. Sister of Irene Lock and the late Marq Dubay and Bill Brown. Her family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the Doctors and Nurses and care takers at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Northumberland Hills Hospital. Private family memorial service to be held at Allison Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.



