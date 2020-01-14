Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Marjorie Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Marjorie Brown Obituary
Peacefully at Roseglen Village, Port Hope on Saturday January 11, 2020 in her 96th year. Gladys, beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Brown. Loving mother of Sheila Klaassen (Menno), Glenda Cassidy (Wil), Patricia Barkwell (Neil), Darlene Leggett (Andy), and the late Douglas Brown. Adoring grandma of Angela Davis, Bradley Austin, Matthew Cassidy, Sarah Cassidy, Jason Barkwell, Steven Barkwell, Michael Barkwell, Rachel Leggett, Courtney Leggett, and Brant Leggett. Loving great-grandmother of eight great-grandchildren. Gladys will be dearly missed by her many extended family and friends. The family wish to extend a special thank you to the staff at Roseglen Village for their wonderful care and compassion. Service will be held at The New Hope United Church, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visiting to be held two hours prior. Memorial donations to Community Care Northumberland, or New Hope United Church and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -