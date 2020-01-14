|
Peacefully at Roseglen Village, Port Hope on Saturday January 11, 2020 in her 96th year. Gladys, beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Brown. Loving mother of Sheila Klaassen (Menno), Glenda Cassidy (Wil), Patricia Barkwell (Neil), Darlene Leggett (Andy), and the late Douglas Brown. Adoring grandma of Angela Davis, Bradley Austin, Matthew Cassidy, Sarah Cassidy, Jason Barkwell, Steven Barkwell, Michael Barkwell, Rachel Leggett, Courtney Leggett, and Brant Leggett. Loving great-grandmother of eight great-grandchildren. Gladys will be dearly missed by her many extended family and friends. The family wish to extend a special thank you to the staff at Roseglen Village for their wonderful care and compassion. Service will be held at The New Hope United Church, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visiting to be held two hours prior. Memorial donations to Community Care Northumberland, or New Hope United Church and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 14, 2020