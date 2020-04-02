|
|
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Sunday, March 29th , 2020, Pauline Moore at 97 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Moore. Loving mother of Bonnie Immel, the late Paul Moore, and the late Art Moore (Evelyn). Cherished grandmother of Troy Moore (Kylee), Kim Wood (Richard), Michelle Macklin (Jason Green), Nicole Davis (Shawn "Toad") and great grandmother of Brooke Moore, Brayden Moore, Devon Woods, Shelby Woods, Colby Woods, Tyler Immel-Herron, Hart Macklin, Kamryn Davis, Paige Davis, Maci Davis, and great great grandmother of Natalia Wood. Sister of Shirley Moore, the late Jack Pomeroy. Also missed by her nieces and nephews. A private interment will be held at Cobourg Union Cemetery. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Northumberland Humane Society or the Northumberland Hills Hospital. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 2, 2020