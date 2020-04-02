Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Pauline Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Pauline Moore Obituary
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Sunday, March 29th , 2020, Pauline Moore at 97 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Moore. Loving mother of Bonnie Immel, the late Paul Moore, and the late Art Moore (Evelyn). Cherished grandmother of Troy Moore (Kylee), Kim Wood (Richard), Michelle Macklin (Jason Green), Nicole Davis (Shawn "Toad") and great grandmother of Brooke Moore, Brayden Moore, Devon Woods, Shelby Woods, Colby Woods, Tyler Immel-Herron, Hart Macklin, Kamryn Davis, Paige Davis, Maci Davis, and great great grandmother of Natalia Wood. Sister of Shirley Moore, the late Jack Pomeroy. Also missed by her nieces and nephews. A private interment will be held at Cobourg Union Cemetery. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Northumberland Humane Society or the Northumberland Hills Hospital. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -