Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of the late James Currin. Loving mother of James (Donna), Angie Boudreau (Dan), and Jeff (Jane). Proud grandmother of Ashley (Nathan), Brittany, Tabitha, Cory, Jescey, Cody (Laura), Summer (Wyatt) and Dylan and great grandmother of Liam, Mitchell, Bentley, Sahara and Ken. Gloria is survived by her sisters Carol (Lloyd), Daphane (Art) and Susan (Carl). Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A private family burial will take place at a later date in Centreton Cemetery. If desired donations may be made to the Centreton Community Centre. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 23, 2020
