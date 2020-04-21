Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria TOMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria "Dawn" TOMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria "Dawn" TOMS Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Kingston General Hospital on Tuesday, April 15, 2020 with her family by her side. Devoted wife of Pat. Cherished mother of Don, Dan (Linda), Barb Alexander (Clayton) and Pat (Erin). Loving Nan to Brittany Toms; Tyler (Kayla) and Jeremy (Kasie) Alexander; Chris, Sean and Andrew Howard. Great-grandmother to Liam and Landon Alexander; Luke Alexander. Gloria will be missed by her siblings Wayne Rutledge, Cheryl White, Patti Linkert and Lori Case. Predeceased by Jean Case, Robert Garbutt, Bill Garbutt, Janet Duxbury and Jim Hall. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Ken and fur baby Lincoln. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Gloria Toms to an animal rescue of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -