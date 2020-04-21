|
Passed away peacefully at Kingston General Hospital on Tuesday, April 15, 2020 with her family by her side. Devoted wife of Pat. Cherished mother of Don, Dan (Linda), Barb Alexander (Clayton) and Pat (Erin). Loving Nan to Brittany Toms; Tyler (Kayla) and Jeremy (Kasie) Alexander; Chris, Sean and Andrew Howard. Great-grandmother to Liam and Landon Alexander; Luke Alexander. Gloria will be missed by her siblings Wayne Rutledge, Cheryl White, Patti Linkert and Lori Case. Predeceased by Jean Case, Robert Garbutt, Bill Garbutt, Janet Duxbury and Jim Hall. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Ken and fur baby Lincoln. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Gloria Toms to an animal rescue of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 21, 2020