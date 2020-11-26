It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gordon Saunders in his 93rd year on Sunday November 23rd, 2020. Gord was the beloved husband of Marjorie for 12 years and predeceased by his wife Joyce of 44 years. Loving father of Cheryl, Donna, Robert, Mark (Diane) and proud Grandpa to Marc, Chloe, Jeri, Debi, Emma, Kyle, Aaron and Drew. Great Grandpa to Olivia and Cohen. He will also be fondly remembered by Mark (Brenda), Leah (Paul) and Elisabeth Springate. Gord will be most remembered for his kind and welcoming demeanor and his infectious smile. Family gatherings were his favorite, the more the merrier, good food and most importantly the deserts! Gord leaves us with an abundance of wonderful memories, love and inspiration. He will be dearly missed but his spirit will live forever. Thank you to the amazing caregivers at Streamway Villa and Dr. Stratford for providing Gord with compassion and comfort in his final days. A private family service will held with burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation can do so to Calvary Baptist Church, Trinity United Church or charity of personal choice.



