February 23, 1945 - November 11, 2020 Gordon Roy McDonald aged 75 passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Loving partner of Roman Kiprenko and survived by children Stacy (Marvin), Kent (Jen), Stephanie (Jim), grandchildren Easton, Reese, Arden, Bennett, Cooper, Cohen and Mason, sister Gail and fur baby Lucy. Predeceased by parents Douglas and Muriel McDonald and siblings Diane, Robert and Bryant. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, PSWs and other medical personnel who cared for Gord while he was ill. A private family burial service will be planned at a later date. Those who wish to honour Gord with a memorial donation, please consider the Humane Society, the Diabetes Foundation or another charity of your choice
. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.milestonecremation.ca
"If there ever comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." - Winnie the Pooh