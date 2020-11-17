1/1
Gordon Roy McDONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 23, 1945 - November 11, 2020 Gordon Roy McDonald aged 75 passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Loving partner of Roman Kiprenko and survived by children Stacy (Marvin), Kent (Jen), Stephanie (Jim), grandchildren Easton, Reese, Arden, Bennett, Cooper, Cohen and Mason, sister Gail and fur baby Lucy. Predeceased by parents Douglas and Muriel McDonald and siblings Diane, Robert and Bryant. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, PSWs and other medical personnel who cared for Gord while he was ill. A private family burial service will be planned at a later date. Those who wish to honour Gord with a memorial donation, please consider the Humane Society, the Diabetes Foundation or another charity of your choice. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.milestonecremation.ca "If there ever comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." - Winnie the Pooh

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved