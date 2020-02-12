|
Long time resident of Canton, Peacefully at Regency Manor, Port Hope on Monday, February 10, 2020 in her 98th year. Grace Tuer, beloved wife of the late Grant Marsh. Sister of the late Anne Longtin and her husband Joseph of London, Ontario David and his wife Jean of England and Eddie. Aunt of Richard. Special loving friend of Garry Abrams (Donna - Marie). Special aunt of Jeremy and Jordan Abrams. She will also be missed by Chi Chi. Many will remember Grace and her husband Grant running Marsh Manor Orchard on the 4th line for many years. She was also the organist at Canton United Church for many years. Service will be held at Ross Funeral Chapel, Port Hope on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Many thanks to Heather and Connie who took such good care of Grace. www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 12, 2020