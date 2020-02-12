Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross Funeral Chapel
135 Walton Street
Port Hope, ON L1A 1N4
(905) 885-4931
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Eveline Marsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Eveline Marsh Obituary
Long time resident of Canton, Peacefully at Regency Manor, Port Hope on Monday, February 10, 2020 in her 98th year. Grace Tuer, beloved wife of the late Grant Marsh. Sister of the late Anne Longtin and her husband Joseph of London, Ontario David and his wife Jean of England and Eddie. Aunt of Richard. Special loving friend of Garry Abrams (Donna - Marie). Special aunt of Jeremy and Jordan Abrams. She will also be missed by Chi Chi. Many will remember Grace and her husband Grant running Marsh Manor Orchard on the 4th line for many years. She was also the organist at Canton United Church for many years. Service will be held at Ross Funeral Chapel, Port Hope on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Many thanks to Heather and Connie who took such good care of Grace. www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -