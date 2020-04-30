Home

March 21, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Trenton Memorial Hospital on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 97 following a brief illness. Predeceased in 2018 by his beloved wife of 71 years, Joyce Mulhern (nee Dunn). Dear father of Shirley Brennan (David) and Charles William "Bill" Mulhern. Cherished grandfather of Christina L'Heureux, Kimberly Daviau and Samantha Legaspi and their families. Survived by his sisters-in-law Ruth Ellison and Doris Dunn. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. In keeping with his wishes no funeral service will be held.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 30, 2020
