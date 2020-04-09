|
|
Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre April 3, 2020, age 79. Gwen was predeceased by her husband Warren in 1998 and by many close relatives and friends. Proud mother of Ken (Linda), Tammy (Don) and Todd (Michelle). Proud grandmother of Michael, Emily (Dan), Valerie, and Sheldon. "Big" sister to Donna Johnston and Susan Turner. Gwen loved being in the country, close to nature. Her passion, as long as she was able, was helping children. She raised her own family, fostered five, taught Sunday School, babysat, and volunteered at a day-care. Cremation has taken place. Family service to follow at a later date. Memorial donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation: Equipment Fund would be appreciated. Gwen's family would like to thank the staff at Victoria Retirement Residence, Northumberland Hills Hospital and Peterborough Regional Health Centre for their dedication to providing quality care in these difficult times. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 9, 2020