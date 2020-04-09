Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen HIGGINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen HIGGINSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwen HIGGINSON Obituary
Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre April 3, 2020, age 79. Gwen was predeceased by her husband Warren in 1998 and by many close relatives and friends. Proud mother of Ken (Linda), Tammy (Don) and Todd (Michelle). Proud grandmother of Michael, Emily (Dan), Valerie, and Sheldon. "Big" sister to Donna Johnston and Susan Turner. Gwen loved being in the country, close to nature. Her passion, as long as she was able, was helping children. She raised her own family, fostered five, taught Sunday School, babysat, and volunteered at a day-care. Cremation has taken place. Family service to follow at a later date. Memorial donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation: Equipment Fund would be appreciated. Gwen's family would like to thank the staff at Victoria Retirement Residence, Northumberland Hills Hospital and Peterborough Regional Health Centre for their dedication to providing quality care in these difficult times. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -