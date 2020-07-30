1/
Harold Brill MILLER
Harold Brill Miller passed suddenly on Wednesday July 17, 2020 due to heart failure. Harold was born in Quebec on November 25, 1938 and spent most of his life in Brighton, Ontario. He worked at General Motors for many years before retiring in the late 90's. Harold's passion was in collecting old cars, scrap metals, and basically anything that looked like a good deal. Harold is survived by his children Dan (Deb), Teresa, Shawn (Jenelle), and Heather (late Art) Doyle as well as his siblings: June, Marilyn, Thelma, and Melv. He will be missed by Tim Browne at Taft's Auto Wreckers where he spent many hours treasure hunting. He will also be missed by his long-time friends, Steve Ellison, Joe Banbury, Joe Konorowski, and the late Bill Bigford. He will be missed by his companion, Donna Ongai. In accordance with Harold's last wishes, there will not be a funeral service. In lieu of memorial donations, the family asks that you do something nice for somebody else.

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Toronto
1097 O'Connor Drive
Toronto, ON M4B 2T5
(416) 440-8878
