Harold Frederick "Fred" Waite
1946-08-07 - 2020-07-07
At his home in Port Hope, Ontario, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Harold Frederick "Fred" Waite, formerly of PEI, age 73 years. He leaves behind his fur baby JD. Dear father of Chris Waite and Darlene Dunn (Jason). Grandfather of Marshall, Nevaeh, Cameron (Sharon), Cody (Sarah), Curtis (Brittany) and great-grandfather of Wynter, Aurora and Noah. Brother of Ken (Eileen), Calvin (Mary), David, Isabel LeBlanc and Joyce Alyward (Noel). Predeceased by his parents Howard and Mary "Betty" Waite and siblings Elbert, Keith, Bill, Eileen and Hazel. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family visitation and funeral service will be held. Interment will be in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Family and friends are requested to post special memories and stories of Fred at www.belvederefh.com

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 17, 2020.
