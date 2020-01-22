Home

MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Harold Robert "Bob" Coffee

Harold Robert "Bob" Coffee Obituary
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Monday, January 20th, 2020, Bob Coffee at 75 years of age. Beloved husband of Linda Coffee (nee Arthur), loving father of Ginger Foster (Lee) and Matthew Coffee. Cherished grandfather of Rachel, Owen, Mitchel (Heather) and great grandfather of Everett. Bob was an avid photographer and boater and loved to golf, bowl and travel. He will be greatly missed by his brothers and sister in laws, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. A celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, 30 King St. E. in Cobourg on Sunday, January 26th, from 1-4 pm. Those wishing to, may make a memorial donation to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 22, 2020
