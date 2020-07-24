Harry Esler Davison 1945 -2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Harry Esler Davison at a place he loved the most, the cottage on Rice Lake, on Tuesday July 14. Harry will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Marlene, son Brad of Toronto and daughter Lindsay (Ilmars) of Riga, Latvia his, sister Nancy (Wayne) of Manotick and many family and friends. Harry had a lifelong passion for music. A guitar rocker in the 60s and 70s in Toronto he continued his love of music throughout his life. At Harry's request there will be cremation without services.



