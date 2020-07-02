1/1
Harry L. "Ted" WALSH
1939 - 2020
April 24, 1939 - June 24, 2020 Passed peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital after a long battle with lung disease. Loving husband and friend of 53 years to Barbara. Father of Kim Tirb and Scott Walsh, proud grandfather of Cole and Lauren Tirb. Son to the late Bernita and Stan Walsh. Brother to Leo (Jean) and Beverly Walsh all deceased. Missed by nieces and nephews. Taken to the loving arms of our Lord, may he rest in peace. A quiet graveside service will occur at a later date. If desired a contribution to Northumberland Hills Hospital would be appreciated. Contributions may be made at Allison Funeral Home, Port Hope. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 2, 2020.
