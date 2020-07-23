It is with profound sadness we express the passing of an amazing man - Harry Russell Hass (Russ) on July 15, 2020 in his 82nd year. Russ is survived by the love of his life, Betty (Elizabeth), his true love, with over 56 married years together. A relationship built on friendship and respect with each passing day. Russ loved his family and instilled in his daughters Debbie McBride (Lonnie) and Dawn Hass (Gary Oliver) strong values that served them well. He watched them carve beautiful lives filled with family and tradition that made him proud. One of Russ' greatest joys was his Grandchildren, Lee, Mackenzie and Emily McBride and Emma Moore. There was always time to sit and visit, go to dance recitals, hockey games, and talk about Lee's cattle gave him an opportunity to revisit his own childhood. Russ was so proud of how his Grandchildren have grown into successful, independent adults. Sadly, he will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, having made a major presence in their lives. Russ grew up on a farm in Cooper, Ontario with his parents, Harry George and Vera May, and his twin brothers, Milton and Clinton. At 17 he ventured to remote areas of Northern Ontario to work for the railroad. The friends he met always held a special place in his heart. After coming back home, Russ met Betty and they started their life together in Oshawa where he worked for GM, then Campbellford as a Police Officer. Finally, settling in Port Hope where Russ was Deputy Sheriff for 23 years in Northumberland County. He capped his career as Sheriff in Whitby for 2 years before retiring. At 55, Russ retired allowing him and Betty to travel to Bluegrass Festivals across North America meeting so many wonderful people along the way. Friends were always welcome early in the morning for coffee or late in the evening for one more song. A gentle and caring man, Russ made friends wherever he went. Russ loved to laugh and tease his family and friends. From the jello that never set (he ate it and filled the bowl with coloured water) to being only 29 for most of his life. Russ' life was an example of how to be a kind and generous person, willing to help anyone, at any time. From checking on the deaf dog at 3am in a thunderstorm to driving all over North America looking for Bluegrass bands to promote at Canadian Festivals. Russ' many, many friends meant the world to him. For 10 years he organized the "Pickin in the Valley" Bluegrass Festival, for over 200 of his music friends. This was a dream come true as he welcomed some of the best singers and pickers in Ontario. Inherited from his Mother, Russ' soul was surrounded by music. He could play most stringed instruments, specifically the guitar, banjo and bass. The emotions and stories with Bluegrass filled his heart and Russ lived "High on Life and Bluegrass". A private family service took place Monday, July 20 at 1 p.m. Donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society
, The Kidney Foundation of Canada or Parkinson Canada.