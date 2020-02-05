|
In the early evening hours of Friday, January 31, 2020, at Bridge Hospice in Warkworth, with her family by her side, Heather Johnston finally found her peace and passed away. Heather leaves behind her beloved spouse John McKenzie and her children that have brought her so much joy; Jonathan Sheaff (Bailey Drake-Bawn), David Sheaff (Bridget D'Aloisio) and Zaria Gibson. Left to mourn are her siblings; Grant Johnston (Valerie), Diana Vosters (Frank), Nancy Johnston and Ian Johnston (Dawn). Heather is predeceased by her parents, Bob and Audrey Johnston and her brother David Thwaites. Her blessed blended family has given her a gift of many nieces and nephews; Karen, Christina, Adria, Samantha (Chris), Amy Jo (Rob), David (Stacey), Chris (Kathy), Brandon (Kaitlyn), Shayne (Tabitha), Tristen and great-nieces and nephews Noah, Cooper, Addison, Jaiden, Jaxon, Kalan, Jacob, Kyra, Brody, Riley, Nick, Lilly, Aiden, Marlene, Presliegh, Alysia, Nevaeh, Brielle and Gage. Heather is also survived by her aunts June Gillespie and Edna Henderson. She will be fondly remembered by Jon Sheaff. The family will welcome friends to "Celebrate her Life" with music and memories on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion (upstairs), Campbellford. If desired, memorial donations to Bridge Hospice in Warkworth, who provided Heather and her extended family with the most amazing care and compassion in her final days, would be appreciated.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 5, 2020