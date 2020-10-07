1/1
Heather Marie Welch
Heather Marie Welch of Port Hope passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Heather Peacock, wife of the late Robert Welch. Sister of Ann Peacock of Oshawa. Graveside Funeral Service was held on September 21, 2020 at Port Hope Union Cemetery. Heather worked at Nordock Inc. in Bowmanville for fifteen years. Her many interests included gardening, art, crafts, genealogy and classical music. She was very dedicated to her weekly piano studies for almost twenty years. Heather completed Grades 8 , 9 and 10 piano exams and an impressive number of theory exams. She had an excellent piano teacher, Helen Torney. A special THANK YOU to all the doctors and nurses at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg for the excellent care and compassion Heather received as she embarked on her final journey in life. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society or charity of your choice would be appreciated. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 7, 2020.
