Peacefully at Golden Plough Lodge, after playing the piano, her favourite pastime, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at age 84. Survived by son, Ralph (Wendy) and daughter Cynthia Crowley (John). Predeceased by daughter, Maggie Jibb (Mac) and son, Leslie (Tracy). Also survived by sisters, Louise Wanless (the late Archie) and Myra Wesingi (the late Uno). Loving grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thanks to the staff at Golden Plough and PSW workers that assisted with Helen's care. Friends will be received at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Saturday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. with memorial service and reception to follow at 11:00 a.m. Those wishing may make donations to Coldsprings United Church or . Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 23, 2020