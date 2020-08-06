Suddenly, but peacefully, at her home in Castleton on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Helga Benham (nee Reinhardt), was the beloved wife of James "Jim" Benham. Loved mother of Silke Beavan (Jonathan), Steven, and Kimberly Jahraus (Brian). Loving grandmother of Christina Blaney (Aaron), Eric Jahraus (Laura Meyers) and Nicholas Benham and great grandmother of Ira Claus Blaney. Dear sister of Leni Lomas, Margret Monksfield and Rudolf Reinhardt. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Helga, donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
.