Helge MIKKELSEN

Peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Violet Peiponen. He will be sadly missed by his family in Denmark and his friends here in Canada. Helge was a sweet, caring and gentle soul who was very generous with charity and selflessness, which was reflected in his enjoyment of driving a school bus in his retirement years. Honouring Helge's request, there will be no funeral service and his cremated remains were interred in Cobourg Union Cemetery. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com