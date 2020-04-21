|
Peacefully on April 2 nd surrounded by his wife and children Herb A. M. Jones succumbed to a lengthy battle with cancer at KGH. Survived by his wife Patricia of 54 year, his daughters Irene, Kathy, his son Herbert Jr., sister Evelynn, his brother Paul, and their spouses. Known as "Poppy" by his grandchildren Steven, Crystal, Emmitt and his great grandchildren Nicholas, Evelyn, Lilly, Noah, and will be missed by his closest friends. Predeceased by his parents Herbert Hanford and Evelynn Irene Jones. The family thanks the Kingston General Hospital's doctors, nurses, and staff in the Oncology department with their efforts and caring of him over the years, also in making Herb's final hours comfortable and painfree. Notice, requests and service information will be at www.rushnelfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 21, 2020