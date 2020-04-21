Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Herb Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herb A.M. Jones


1944 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herb A.M. Jones Obituary
Peacefully on April 2 nd surrounded by his wife and children Herb A. M. Jones succumbed to a lengthy battle with cancer at KGH. Survived by his wife Patricia of 54 year, his daughters Irene, Kathy, his son Herbert Jr., sister Evelynn, his brother Paul, and their spouses. Known as "Poppy" by his grandchildren Steven, Crystal, Emmitt and his great grandchildren Nicholas, Evelyn, Lilly, Noah, and will be missed by his closest friends. Predeceased by his parents Herbert Hanford and Evelynn Irene Jones. The family thanks the Kingston General Hospital's doctors, nurses, and staff in the Oncology department with their efforts and caring of him over the years, also in making Herb's final hours comfortable and painfree. Notice, requests and service information will be at www.rushnelfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -