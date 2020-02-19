|
|
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Herbert Beitinger announce his passing on Monday, February 17, 2020. Herb passed away peacefully at the age of 83 at Scarborough General Hospital with family by his side. Herb will be lovingly remembered by his wife Lore of sixty years. He will be sadly missed by his children Gerd and Angie (Quinn). He was a very kind and loving Opa to his grandchildren, Brandon (Anny and boys) and Ellie (Matt), whom he loved dearly. He will also be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. A very special friend to Herb was Kenny Jensen. His ongoing love, support and kindness to Herb and our family will always be cherished and remembered. We are blessed to have you in our lives. Herb lived a long and blessed life. He was born in Heilbronn, Germany in 1936 as the third of five children. He immigrated to Canada in 1956 with only a suitcase in his hand. He settled in Scarborough; this is where he met his beautiful wife and life partner. In 1976 he followed his dreams and bought a farm in Centreton, where he quickly added all of his favourite farm animals. Being a talented car painter, he started his successful body shop with his son Gerd. The shop was kept open until January 2020. For everyone who knew Herb, more could not be said about his hard work ethic and kindness to everyone. He was a very humble man who always thought of others before himself. He had a passion for farming, gardening, soccer, and always enjoyed a cold beer. His greatest passion was his devotion to his family, to which we are forever grateful. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A big thank you to the doctors and nurses on the cardiac unit of St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto for all the loving care they gave Herb. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com. A Little While Fill not your heart with pain and sorrow, But remember me in every tomorrow... Remember the joy, the laughter, the smiles, I've only gone to rest a little while. Although my leaving causes pain and grief My going has eased my hurt And given me relief. So dry your eyes and remember me, Not as I am now; but as I used to be. Because I will remember you all And look on with a smile. Understand in your hearts I've only gone to rest a little while.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 19, 2020