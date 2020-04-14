|
Peacefully after a lengthy battle at her home in Cobourg on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 79. Hilda Todd (nee Jamison) was the beloved wife of Francis "Frank" Todd for 57 years. Loving mother of Frank Jr. Hilda will be remembered by her brothers and sister and friends and family in Great Britain and Ireland, as well as her special friend Jacqueline Elliott. Private family services will be held. In memory of Hilda, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 14, 2020