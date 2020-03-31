|
|
Peacefully passed on Thursday, March 26th at Extendicare Cobourg with family by her side, in her 94th year. Daughter of the late Francesca and Johann Neufeld. Loving mother of Richard (Lorna), Russell (Cindy) and Rose-Marie Lewis (Greg). Cherished grandmother of Amber, Amy (Christopher), Cynthia, Ashley (Bill), Andrew (Rebecca), Jenna (Kevin) and Jasmine (Scott), Sara, Gregory and Emily. Devoted great-grandmother of Amelia, Samuel, Kenzie and Kaleb. Many friends from the church congregation, as well as extended family and friends will remember Hilda lovingly. Born in Kreuzburg Germany she immigrated to Canada during WW 11. Alongside her husband Howard, she not only raised a family but also built a family business while working as a support worker for the Red Cross. Hilda loved fashion and has always remained interested in health and wellbeing. She was an avid gardener, supplying her close companions with homemade preserves. She was creative and a talented seamstress. Hilda imparted her wisdom and warm smile to all who held space with her. Hilda stood for honor and integrity, her family and faith were the driving forces of her everyday life. The family would like to thank the caring team at Extendicare Cobourg for their compassion and kindness and the support they provided Hilda these past few years. Hilda was a positive force in the world, and her energy will carry on through her family and friends. Prayers and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In Hilda's memory, a donation to Extendicare Cobourg would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 31, 2020