HUBBS, Horace Carson born March 3, 1931, passed away at the Trenton Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, age 89 years. Horace Hubbs, son of the late Carson Hubbs and the late Edna (Luffman-Poole) Hubbs. Survived by his loving and devoted wife Phyllis (Everden) Hubbs. Loving father of Mary Lord (Alan) of Codrington, Carman Hubbs (Terri) of Colborne, Laurie Cummings (Bob) of Brighton, Martha Lavender (Rob) of Ingersoll, and Elizabeth Peake (Greg) of Brighton. Brother of Laura Harren of Brighton. Predeceased by his step-brother Jack Poole. He will be greatly missed by his eleven grandchildren and his eight great-grandchildren. Horace was an Operating Engineer 2nd Class and was employed many years at C.F.B. Trenton as an Operating Engineer-Supervisor at steam plants on the base. In retirement, and being a life time "Rail-fan" Horace spent several years volunteering at Memory Junction Museum, completely renovating and restoring the interior of C.N. caboose #78188 and cosmetically restoring C.N. locomotive #2534. A Private Family Service will be held. Interment Salem Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
, would be appreciated by the family.