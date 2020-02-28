Home

Hugh Gerald Fraser


1928 - 2020
Hugh Gerald Fraser Obituary
Born in Ottawa August 3, 1928. Passed peacefully away February 15, 2020. Dear husband of the late Marion. Known as Dad to Bill Fraser and his friend Irene Matko Ireland, and Gail Adams and her husband Elwood. Gramps to Mike and Lisa Fraser. Great-gramps to Jake, Josh, Bella and Victoria. He will be missed by his many friends at the Cobourg Legion where he was a member, and the Cobourg Market Building where he enjoyed playing bridge. Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks and support to St. Elizabeth Homecare, Northumberland Hills Hospital as well as E.M.S. and Cobourg Fire, where to many he was known as Hugh. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Cobourg Legion. If desired, memorial donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation or the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 28, 2020
