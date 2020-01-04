Home

Hunter Blake Abraham SOL


1993 - 2020
Hunter Sol/Prout, on December 30, 2019 in his 27th year. Loving son of Kim Prout (Laurie Latchford) and Stan Sol. Predeceased by Luke, Cynthia, Janeen, Abraham and Maxine Sol. Stepbrother of Patrick Latchford (Katie), Dianna Latchford and Ashley Jansen (Ken). Nephew of Cindy Vanderwel (Dave), Randy Prout, Donny Prout, Larry Sol, Debbie Sol (Henry), Rose Chamberlain (John). Loving cousin of Kym Prout, missed by Poppa and Nana John, and Ella Raaphorst. Forever loved by his large extended family and he will be deeply missed by Kyla Duval and her daughter Aubree and his nieces and nephews. Hunter will be missed by many friends. Hunter was a legend to all who knew him and never scared. There will be no visiting or service. A celebration of Hunter's life will be held at a later date. (Please check the MacCoubrey Funeral Home web-site for details when they become available). If desired donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health or the Northumberland Humane Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
