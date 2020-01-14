|
Will be sadly missed by his family Leslie and her son James Starr. Also by his mother Kim, countless friends, Sean, Ryan, Mully, Harrington, Pete, Pete Sr., Will, Justice, Kelly, Marsha, Sharon, his uncle Donny, and Kyla who I had the privilege to meet on our journeys together. Please join us to celebrate his life and his transition into his new life. You are welcome to join us in Cobourg on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Best Western Northumberland Room. Appetizers and two free drinks will be served between 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 14, 2020