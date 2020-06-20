Ilse Klara Vorsteveld
Peacefully at home, in Port Hope on Thursday June 4, 2020 in her 88th year. Ilse Schwinghammer, born in Stuttgart Germany came to Canada in 1951 at the age of 19. It is in Canada she met her future husband, the late Johannes Vorsteveld. Loving mother of Dwight and his wife Kelly, Rosita and her husband Dan Langevin. Oma of Shannan Martin, Brian Martin, Gregory Vorsteveld, Andrew Vorsteveld, Sarah Langevin and Travis Langevin Great Oma of Sierra Dunford, Owen Foote, Kamryn Vorsteveld, Tove Langevin, Mykenna Maguire and Logan Andrews Private family service will be held at Port Hope Union Cemetery.

Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 20, 2020.
