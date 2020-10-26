Isabel MORRISON

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Cobourg on October 20, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband Robert Morrison SR (2017). Loving mother of Paul Morrison (Jennifer), Lynda Stockman (Jim), and Robert Morrison JR (Dawn). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Heather (Tim), Jason (Danielle), Ryan, Jaime, Chloe, Rory, James, and Taylor. Loving nana Belle to great-grandchildren Ashleigh, Addison, Bryson, Emary, Charlie, and the late Lilly. The family would like to express their heart felt thanks to all of the phenomenal staff at Cobourg Extendicare. All of your outstanding care and compassion was never ending. Making every moment matter. Special thanks to Jaclyn, Heather, Cara and Shauna. Words can not express our gratitude enough. Your kind words and supportive ways will always be remembered. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. A private family service will be held at Cobourg Union Cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society and/or Hospital for Sick Kids Toronto, we thank you. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com