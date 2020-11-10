Peacefully, at home with his wife Ann and personal support worker "my Jennifer" by his side. Beloved and cherished husband of Ann Zegarchuk. Loving father of Phyllis and Elaine. Dear grandfather of Duncan, Douglas and Emma. Weldon was so very proud of his family and their accomplishments. Weldon was born in Lethbridge, Alberta and received his engineering degree from UBC. Most of his career was spent with Imperial Oil Limited, where he started on the oil rigs and finished as a tax specialist at their Head Office in Toronto. During retirement, he volunteered with an Imperial Oil annuitants program that reached out to children in primary school to interest them in the joys of science through hands on projects. He was always delighted with their learning and excitement. He was known for his passion for classic English cars and loved to take his 1960 Austin Healey for a drive in the Northumberland countryside. Weldon had an amazing strength of character and a sensitive, gentle spirit that saw kindness and goodness in everyone he met. He made this world a softer place to live in. He chose this message for the people he loved. Be still, Close your eyes, Breathe. Listen for my footfall in your heart. I am not gone but merely walk within you. A private service was held at Weldon's request.



