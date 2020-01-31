Home

Jack Bruce CAMPBELL


1932 - 02
Jack Bruce CAMPBELL Obituary
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our Father, Jack Bruce Campbell, on January 28, 2020 at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg. Dear father of Jack (Linda), Wendy (the late Charlie), Jill (Randy). Grandfather to Shawna (JP), Darryl (Patric), Daniel (Serafina) and Jennifer (Adrian). Great-Grampa to Aandon, Nolaan, Edyta, Connor, Gavyn, Landon, and Emma. Dear friend and companion of Marion Kirkwood. As per Dad's wishes, there will be no service. Cremation with private family interment at Cobourg Union Cemetery. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 31, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
