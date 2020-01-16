Home

Peacefully at home Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in his 86th year. Gone home to be with the Lord. Jake was the beloved husband of Betty (Linton). Dear father of Sheree-Lee Powsey (Clive), Daniel (Diane), Wendy Linton (Kim), and Natalie Ludergnani (Guido). Dear grandfather of Alex (Claire), Karson (Bertine), Clayton (Jennifer), Nicholas and Isabella. Great-grandfather of three. Stepfather of Penny Whitney (Aaron), and Jody Marriott (Sherry). Brother of Harry (deceased), Herman (deceased), Leo, Ada (deceased), Leida, Koos and Cor. Funeral took place Sunday, January 12th at MacCoubrey's Funeral Home.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 16, 2020
