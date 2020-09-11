Peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 44, in Belleville General Hospital. Beloved son of Giuseppina and the late Corrado. Loving brother of John and Marilena. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10th at 11-11:50 a.m. and 12-12:50 p.m. at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg. Attendees must RSVP to funeral home at 905-372-5132 or 888-325-9337 during business hours. Donations in memory of James may be made to Belleville General Hospital - Oncology Department. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.