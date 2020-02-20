|
|
Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Saturday February 15, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of Mary Gray. Loving father of Gregory and Siobhan. Proud grandfather of Gwyneth, Morgan, Tristan and Charlotte. A service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Sunday February 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1:30 p.m. until service time. A reception will follow. Arthur's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mule, the Palliative Care Nurses at Northumberland Hills Hospital, and the Nurses and Personal Support Workers from St. Elizabeth Homecare, for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Palliative Care or The Northumberland Humane Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 20, 2020