Peacefully at Regency Manor, Port Hope on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Marie Alexander (nee Clarke). Loving father of Heather Campbell (David) and James Alexander. Dear grandfather of Jennifer Harris (Sam) and Jonathan Campbell (Anna) and great-grandfather of Abigail, Naomi and Caleb. Pre-deceased by his brother John Alexander. A private family service will be held in the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St., E. Cobourg. Interment in Cobourg Union Cemetery. If desired donations may be made to Regent Park School of Music. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.