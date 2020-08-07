1/1
James Calderwood ALEXANDER
Peacefully at Regency Manor, Port Hope on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Marie Alexander (nee Clarke). Loving father of Heather Campbell (David) and James Alexander. Dear grandfather of Jennifer Harris (Sam) and Jonathan Campbell (Anna) and great-grandfather of Abigail, Naomi and Caleb. Pre-deceased by his brother John Alexander. A private family service will be held in the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St., E. Cobourg. Interment in Cobourg Union Cemetery. If desired donations may be made to Regent Park School of Music. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
