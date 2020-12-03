The best New Years Eve blind date ever has left us. Suddenly at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 after just celebrating his 64th birthday. Jim Lingard was the loving partner of 34 years to Connie Semlitch. Beloved son to Evelyn and the recently deceased Morley. Dear brother to Danny and Scott. Jim will be missed by nieces, nephews, cousins, step-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Jim was an avid hunter and Corvette enthusiast and will be missed by those friends as well. As per his wishes he will be cremated. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Jim, donations to Epilepsy Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com