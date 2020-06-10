James Eric Hie
Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 57. Beloved husband of Mary Hie (nee Wowk). Son of the late Marion Hie (nee Collins) and the late Lyle Hie. Loving father of James Lyle Hie (Megan), Jennifer Hie (Mike) and Jeff McLean (Val). Proud grandfather of Ivy lynn, Narissa, Arianha, Aiden, Caleb, Bryson, Summer and Harley. Dear brother of Stan Baker (Marion), Dianne Deschamps (late Butch), Marg Ferguson (Ernie), Elly Webb (late Jim), Irene Jansen (late Ken), George (Laurie Baker), and the late Bev Tosh (Tim). Brother-in-law of Anna Barger (Bill), Jerry Wowk, Olga Elchuk (Kevin) and the late Bill Wowk. Remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Jim always loved playing his guitars and collecting cards and memorabilia from his favorite team the Pittsburgh Penguins. "He was my soulmate, I will miss him dearly". A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Kingston General Hospital or the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 10, 2020.
